2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has told the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that Ghanaians are suffering under his watch.

According to them, they have failed to provide Ghanaians with the necessary basic amenities they promised them.

Speaking at their National Delegates Conference, former presidential flagbearer aspirant and former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Mr. Sylvester Mensah explained that it is for this reason that the former President John Dramani Mahama is coming.

“It is for this reason that Ghanaians have sworn to vote for the former President, John Mahama to take over the affairs of this country and alleviate them from the hardships.”

“It is evident that the vice president himself is suffering under his own government. Though it’s Christmas season, Ghanaians are not enjoying this festive season. They are indeed suffering,” he added.

“In solidarity message, we wish the NPP well, and we hope that they will hand over power peacefully in 2020 when they are voted out of power by Ghanaians.”

Delegates and functionaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have converged at the Trade Fair centre at La in Accra, for their annual Delegates Conference.

There will be a Rally at the forecourt of the Trade Fair Site.

The Rally will be addressed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other Party stalwarts.

This year’s Conference and Rally will be held on the theme: ‘We have performed better – 4 more to do more’.