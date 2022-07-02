1 hour ago

The company that produces Verna mineral water has initiated a product recall from the market following some factory defect.

Products that are being recalled have the batch numbers TW/5 20:14 B, TW/5 20: 15 B, TW/5 20: 16 B, TW/ 5 20: 17 B, TW/ 5 20: 22 B.

In a statement issued by the producers, Twellium Industrial Company Limited, the company said it was voluntarily recalling the products with those batch numbers “to ensure our consumers have the experience they deserve."

“The management of Verna Mineral Water is concerned about the quality and safety of our products and wishes to take advantage of this and educate the general public on the healthy ways of transporting and keeping the water wholesome for consumption.”

“We wish to emphasize that Verna Mineral water is produced under the strictest hygienic conditions supervised by the Food and Drugs Authority and Ghana Standard Authority which ensure that the water produced is kept whole and fresh until consumption and is also certified by ISO and HACCP,” it added.

The company added some educational tips in the statement on healthy ways to transport and store bottled-water in order to avoid contamination.

1. Bottled water exposed to the sun during transportation or storage is unhealthy for the consumer as it exposes the water to the BPA material used in manufacturing the bottle. When Bottled Water is exposed to extended periods of direct sunlight or heat sources, algae or mold may infrequently develop.

Prolonged exposure of bottled water to sunlight may also lead to sedimentation of minerals in the water, causing them to appear in the water as crystalized particles. This is not harmful to the consumer, though it may seem alarming. 2. Do not store close to chemicals or strong fragrances Bottled-water is generally stored in plastic bottles that have pores which allow thoroughfare for chemical particles in the environment they are stored in. Therefore, bottled water must be stored in places rid of chemicals and poisonous substances that can compromise the quality of the water.

“We encourage members of the general public to report all suspected cases of unwholesome water products to the Food and Drugs Authority, this will help the authority investigate the underlying cause of the alleged defects," it added.

It urged anyone who has possession of any of the batches to send it to any Twellium Distributor or contact 0249717777, 0501282582-3, 0501282589, 0501282590.

Source: Graphic.com.gh