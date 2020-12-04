1 hour ago

Article Wan together with his friends will organise an all-white peace party to champion the peace message today Friday 4th December 2020 at the Ego Lounge(Yegoala) in Accra.

The Musician in an interview disclosed that he being a youth decided to embark on the exercise to preach before, during and after the 2020 general elections which come on the 7th December a2020.

"Being a youth who have followers across the country decided to organise this event as part of preaching a message to the entire nation especially the youth to stay away from violence since elections are not warring zone but rather exercising our democracy".

Article wan, therefore, expressed his gratitude to radio presenters, bloggers, Disc jockeys for helping him to promote his new single titled " Ewusie" (smoke).

The all-white party will be graced by renowned Radio presenter Dr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, Rafarazzi among other dignitaries.