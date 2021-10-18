3 hours ago

Head coach of the senior national team Milovan Rajevac says he has not forgotten about that epic match involving Ghana and Uruguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana was on course to reaching the semi finals of the World Cup for the first time as they played Uruguay in the quarter finals stage.

Milovan Rajevac who was Ghana's coach then says he still rewind the events of that night in his mind at the FNB Stadium in South Africa in 2010.

The Serbian says that he is aware of the task ahead of him taking over the role of head coach for his second stint after the events of his first time in charge.

"I was aware of the challenge and the task because nobody was more motivated than me to go to the World Cup especially to take Ghana because this was the biggest success in my career in Ghana and we have a history."

"Very often I rewind in my mind the match against Uruguay and the famous penalty so this is something that drives me forward and I believe we can achieve even more so the motivation is high and nobody wants this more than me."

In the match, towards the end of extra time at the 120th-minute, with the scoreline stuck at 1-1, Luis Suarez was sent off for a goalline handball clearance, leading to a spot-kick for Ghana.

The handball prevented Dominic Adiyiah from scoring the winner for the African nation. In came Gyan, his country's talisman to take the penalty.

The former Sunderland man's penalty went straight towards the crossbar, out of Fernando Muslera's reach. Having missed the penalty, Gyan did convert his spot-kick in the shootout, but the South American side edged past 4-2 on penalties