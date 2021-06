1 hour ago

Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Manu has reportedly passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

According to sources, the actor passed after battling a short illness.

Agya Manu was a permanent fixture on the Kumawood scene and featured in many movies. He was recently spotted on the set of Cocoa Season, a TV series produced by Lilwin.

We send our condolences to the family of Agya Manu.

Source: peacefmonline.com