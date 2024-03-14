Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo popularly known as K. K. Kabobo has passed on.
He died after is battling liver disease.
The Onyame Ehu Wu hit-maker was receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) when he died.
More soon...
