1 hour ago

Tragic news has struck the Nollywood community with the passing of veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor, who succumbed to his battle with kidney disease.

The actor had been undergoing dialysis treatments before his demise.

His death comes just weeks after the loss of another beloved actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, who passed away on March 2nd.

Aged 61 and a father of four, Muonagor had been struggling with health issues for some time. In a viral video, he had appealed to the public for funds to facilitate a kidney transplant.

The public first became aware of Muonagor's condition months ago through his cousin, Tony Oneweek, who shared updates on social media.

Oneweek revealed that Muonagor was battling kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke, with his health deteriorating despite ongoing treatments.

In a Facebook post, Oneweek shared a recent photo of Muonagor taken during a visit to Nnewi Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving medical care.

The post aimed to raise awareness and garner support for Muonagor's medical expenses, which had become increasingly burdensome for his family, especially after his stroke.

The passing of Amaechi Muonagor has left the Nollywood community mourning yet another loss and serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by many in their health battles.