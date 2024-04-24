1 hour ago

The sports world mourns the loss of Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, the Chief Operating Officer of the Accra 2023 African Games Local Organising Committee (LOC), Sports Administrator, and Coach, whose passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the realm of sports.

Dr. Owusu-Ansah, a luminary in sports circles, served as a beacon of knowledge and inspiration. His tenure as the former Chief Executive of the National Sports Authority (NSA) solidified his reputation as an encyclopedia of sports expertise.

Among his myriad accomplishments, Dr. Owusu-Ansah, a distinguished former national chief athletics coach, authored the acclaimed book "Principles of Abundant Living.

" This bestselling work encapsulated his holistic approach to life and sport, leaving an indelible impact on readers.

His commitment to education and development extended to the establishment of the Department of Sports Studies at the College of Education, University of Ghana.

Additionally, his tenure as the Director of the Sports Directorate at the University of Ghana, Legon, marked a pivotal era in sports academia.

Internationally, Dr. Owusu-Ansah's influence reverberated as a valued member of the ECOWAS Body of Sports Experts, where he contributed to shaping the ECOWAS Sports Policy.

Furthermore, his participation in the African Union Team of Sports Experts was instrumental in formulating the 10-year Sports Development Policy for Sustainable Development of Sport in Africa.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to sports development, Dr. Owusu-Ansah was bestowed with the prestigious African Sports Management Association (ASMA) Gold Award in 2022. This accolade underscored his dedication and expertise, leaving an enduring legacy on the sports landscape.

Dr. Owusu-Ansah's untimely passing is a profound loss for the sports community.