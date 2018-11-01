3 hours ago

Recently approved Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has made revelations surrounding his rejection by the Appointments Committee of Parliament after his vetting.



Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that he was not surprised to learn he had been added to the list of nominees who were flagged by members of the vetting committee as unsatisfactory.

He disclosed that as a practising lawyer and a minister, there have been a few times people took things personally without regarding the job.

He cited three times he had come under attack for doing his job.

According to the Information Minister, he was lambasted after he petitioned the National Media Commission against Multimedia on a documentary the latter did about government.

Again, he cited a debate in parliament where he used the term ‘Papa no’ as a window where he was attacked by some persons. He furthered that he was slandered with several accusations.

Finally, he posited that he also came under attack he was told he had disrespected lawyers of former President Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata and Dominic Ayine during the Election Petition hearing.

“…I was hinted that ‘you were going to be punished’… even after the statement was put out. So, I understand some people will take things personal,” he told the host.

He however added that he had learnt not to be bitter even after he is maligned for doing his job right since people may always personalise situations.

The Information Minister-designate, together with Fisheries and Aquaculture as well as Food and Agriculture failed to impress the Appointments Committee of Parliament; leading their approval to be decided by the house via a secret ballot.

In the end, they were given the green light after getting more than half of the votes carried out by the members of parliament.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah garnered 155 votes while Hawa Koomson and Dr Owusu Afriyie chalked 161 and 143 votes respectively.

Source: Ghanaweb