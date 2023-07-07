22 minutes ago

German Bundesliga returnees, VfB Stuttgart, have entered the growing list of clubs vying for the services of Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku.

The 28-year-old recently saw his contract with Strasbourg expire, making him an enticing prospect in the transfer market.

Reports indicate that negotiations between Stuttgart and Djiku are in an advanced stage as the club aims to strengthen its squad for the upcoming season.

However, they face stiff competition from Turkish side Besiktas, French club Lille, and English club Nottingham Forest in securing Djiku's signature.

Djiku's exceptional performances for Strasbourg in the previous season have captured the attention of several clubs.

The Ghanaian international's defensive abilities have not gone unnoticed, leading to increasing interest in his services.

Despite the mounting interest, Strasbourg remains determined to retain their captain.

With support from BlueCo's investment, the club is keen to secure Djiku's future and is prepared to offer him a new contract in order to keep him at the club.

Strasbourg, along with other interested clubs, have presented their proposals to the Ghanaian defender. However, Djiku is yet to make a decision regarding his future as he carefully evaluates his options.