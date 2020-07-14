2 hours ago

Arsenal's Jordi Osei Tutu is on his way out of the club after failing to break into the first team of the London club.

The full back who was sent on loan to German lower tier side Vfl Bochum is set to depart Arsenal after being on the club's books the last five years.

English born Ghanaian full back joined the gunners in 2015 from Reading but has not made the expected breakthrough.

According to kicker, VfL Bochum manager Thomas Reis is interested in retaining the services of the right back who made 21 appearances during the 2019/2020 season scoring 5 goals whiles providing 3 assists.

A fullback by trade, the player was played as a right winger for most of his time at Vfl Bochum.

According to transfermkt.com, the player is valued at 325,000 euros.

Osei-Tutu has played for the English youth national teams but is still eligible to play for Ghana.