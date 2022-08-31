1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has returned to training after suffering a muscular injury that kept him out of action for a while.

The 28-year-old winger was omitted from the squad that traveled to play against Hoffenheim.

He is yet to play a single minute for his side this season but on Saturday, he was left out of the squad due to an injury concern.

Bochum coach Thomas Reis will soon be able to fall back on offensive player Christopher Antwi-Adjei.

The 28-year-old trained individually on Monday after his muscular problems, which forced him to take a break for around three weeks.

But on Tuesday, he returned to team training for the first time in a long while and may be fit for the weekend game.

"It looked better than expected. Jimmy can get back into team training on Tuesday,” said Reis, according to the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung . At the beginning of the week, exercises with the ball as well as sprints and dribbling were already on the training plan. Now the full return is imminent.

It remains to be seen whether Antwi-Adjei will be considered for the squad against SV Werder Bremen at the weekend.