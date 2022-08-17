1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei was absent on Saturday, 13th August, 2022 when his German Bundesliga side Vfl Bochum lost 3-2 to TSG Hoffenheim.

The 28-year-old winger was omitted from the squad that traveled to play against Hoffenheim.

He is yet to play a single minute for his side this season but on Saturday, he was left out of the squad due to an injury concern.

There were no sporting reasons for Christopher Antwi-Adjei not being considered for the away game at TSG Hoffenheim.

Antwi-Adjei has suffered a muscular injury according to his coach with the club unsure when the winger will be back to action.

"He dropped out due to a muscular problem. I can't yet say how long he will be absent," explained VfL Bochum's head coach Thomas Reis after the game.

The German-born Ghanaian winger has been capped three times by Ghana and was part of Ghana's squad at the Kirin Cup in Japan.