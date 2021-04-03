4 hours ago

Charterhouse, organizers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has released a list of nominees for the 2021 edition of the award scheme.

Announcing the nominees on Saturday, April 3, 2021, Charterhouse said the list will be released in batches.

This portal will bring you up-to-speed updates once the lists are released.

Check the list below:

Gospel Song of the Year

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle

Favour Everywhere – Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty

Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle

Jesus – MOGmusic

Jejeli – KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay

Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari

Highlife Song of the Year

Posti Me – Akwaboah

Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah

Enjoyment – KiDi

Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung

Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy

Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye

Hiplife Song of the Year

Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata

Enough Is Enough – Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay

Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

Dw3 Remix – Krymi xr Drew ft. All Stars

Pilolo – Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom PYung

Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent. Akobam – Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee

Money – Kweku Flick Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur

La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle

Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Why – Adina

Sheriff – MzVee

Forever – Samini

Lonely – Jah Lead

Killy Killy Rmx – Larruso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur

Make Up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy

Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOGmusic

Mi Dey Up Rmx – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy

Afrobeats/AFROPOP Song of the Year

Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy

Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise

Forever – Gyakie

Momo – KelvynBoy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes

Say Cheese – KiDi Sisa – King Promise

Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur

Let Me Know – Mr Drew

Maria – Camidoh

Emergency – Wendy Shay

VGMA Unsung Act

Nanky

Oseikrom Sikani

Malcolm Nuna

Kwame Yogot

Kobby Tuesday

Naana Blu

Adelaide The Seer

Queendalyn Yurglee

Best Video of the Year

Why – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Cold – Joey B

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

On the Street – Kweku Smoke

Let Me Know – Mr Drew

Baddest Boss – MzVee

Kpa – Okyeame Kwame

Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo

Instrumentalist of the Year

Joshua Moszi

Nana Yaw Sarfo

Prince Sennah

Emmanuel Bludo

Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Songwriter of the Year

Diana Hamilton – Adom

Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes

Adina – Hyedin

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo Abiana

Adun Lei Epixode – Too Much

Record of the Year

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa

Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Die 4 U – Cina Soul

Too Much – Epixode

Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic

Commot – Worlasi

Mmusuo – YaaYaa