THE Head of Public Events at Charterhouse, Robert Klah, has confirmed that songs submitted by artistes who featured Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were also affected by the ban on the two Dancehall acts.

In an interview on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty on Monday, March 2, Robert Klah said the decision to exclude such songs was for a good cause.

"Those songs cannot be considered because the artistes are ineligible," he said.

Although many people had been expecting Charterhouse and the VGMA Board to publicly declare its stance on whether Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy would be part of this year's edition that did not happen with Charterhouse preferring to let the nominations do the talking.

When some of the categories, including Dancehall Song of the Year and Dancehall Artiste of the Year were unveiled on selected media platforms and on social media, the two's fate became clear; the ban was still in place.

However, there was no hint that songs by other artistes that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale had featured on were also excluded all the nominations were released.

What this means is that songs that gained huge popularity such as Wendy Shay's Stevie Wonder, which featured Shatta Wale missed out on a nomination.

Since this information came out, a cross-section of people has complained that it is unfair for other artistes to be affected by this ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy when they had no role to play in the fight and have worked hard to push their craft.

Source: peacefmonline