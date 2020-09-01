4 hours ago

Rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has taken a swipe at the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Charterhouse GH after this year’s virtual event which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre.

In spite of several nominations for music awards over the years in the Ghana music sphere, Guru is yet to win any causing some to wonder if there is an inner industry turmoil.

He has so many hit songs to his credit; Keep Walking, Pooley, Swag, Bonsam Ani, Pooley, Mpaebo, and Lapaz Toyota.

These songs were very popular but he has ever won any award.

Venting his spleen after the just ended VGMA 2020 on social media, Guru jabbed the VGMA board saying:

Ghana music award Go be credible the day a go win artist of the year [SIC]