Gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton has been adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

This is the second time a gospel musician has won the most prestigious award at the VGMAs. In 2017, Joe Mettle made history as the first gospel musician to have earned that feat.

Apart from the Artiste of the Year category, Diana also won the Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

The awards ceremonies for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)in Ghana on June 25 and June 26, 2021.

A number of the award categories were presented on the industry awards night on 25th June with great performances from Kofi Kinaata, Bethel Revival Choir, Yaa Yaa, Fameye, Okyeame Kwame, Cina Soul, Dead Peepol, Epixode, Dope Nation, and Bob Pinodo.

On the second day, there were also performances from Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Adina, Efya, Kuami Eugene KiDi, Yaw Tog, among others.

Below is the full list of winners:

Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Gospel Song of the Year – Adom (Diana Hamilton)

Highlife Song of the Year – Enjoyment (KiDi)

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Adina

Hip Hop Song of the Year – Sore

Best Group of the Year – Keche

Best Afrobeat Song – Say Cheese

Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste – Medikal

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste – Epixode

Best Rap Performance – Eno Barony

Collaboration of the Year – Happy Day

Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste – KiDi

EP of the Year – Blud (KiDi)

International Collaboration – Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft. Joe Boy.

Best New Artiste of the Year – Mr. Drew

Album of Year – Araba (Adina)

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year – Adam (Diana Hamilton)

Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Safo

Traditional Artiste of the Year – Manhyia Tete Nwomkoro

Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG Music

Female Vocalist of the Year – Abiana

Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Behind The Scene)

Record of The Year – Adina (Daddy’s Little Girl

Sound Engineer of the Year – Richie Mensah

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob Pinodo

Music Producer of the Year – Richie Mensah

African Artiste of the Year – Master KG

Best Music Video – Baddest Boss (MzVee ft Mugeez)

Group of the Year – Keche

Music For Good – Yaa Yaa (Musuo).

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is powered by Charterhouse.

By: ghanaweekend.com

Source: citifmonline.com