Rapper Sarkodie has had his song ‘Saara’ nominated for the Highlife Song of the Year’ category at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The song which is produced by MOG and features songstress Efya is competing with ‘Bra’ by King Promise ft Kojo Antwi, ‘Our Story’ by Dada Hafco ft Fameye, ‘Obiaato’ by Kuami Eugene, ‘Sika’ by Adina, ‘Things Fall Apart’ by Kofi Kinaata, ‘Corner Corner’ by Sista Afia and the remix of Fameye’s ‘Notin A Get’.

After weeks of meticulous reviews, the board has finally completed its work and is unveiling the nominees for Gospel Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Reggae Song of the Year, Afrobeats Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Artiste of the Year, Reggae Artiste of the Year, Song Writer of the Year and Record of the Year.

The rest are Best Music Video of the Year, Producer of the Year, Hiplife Artiste of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Group of the Year, Rapper of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, African Act of the Year and Best New Artiste of the Year.

The unveiling of the aforementioned categories starts from 11am to 4pm and will be climaxed with the Nominees Announcement Party, slated for 7pm at the La Beach Hotel.

Unsung Artiste of the year, Vodafone Most Popular song of the year, Album of the Year, Best International Collaboration of The Year, and Artiste of the Year nominees will be released at the Announcement Party.

The board, research team and the VGMA secretariat, have been at work reviewing the 632 submissions and work done for 2019, to ensure the most qualified makes it to the nominees list.

