In a stern rebuttal to the incessant talk of the VGMA ban and the call from the Executive Director of Charterhouse, Theresa Ayoade, for the media to rise above its fixation on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy – the former has lashed out at Charterhouse and especially the VGMA Board Members.

In a Facebook Live feed, monitored by www.entertainmentgh.com, Shatta Wale had such strong words for the Board Members of the biggest awards scheme in the country, VGMA – the body that leveled an indefinite ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy over the melee that marred the 20th edition of the awards last year.

“The Board Members, all of you are poor people. What I possess, none of you has, I can pay all of you every month,” he lashed out.

He was not done!

“You don’t have anything. Most of them are disappointed musicians. You don’t know God.”

On Charterhouse, he was overly harsh too!

“You guys don’t think, You are fools.”

He compared the VGMA ban to an analysis of Hearts and Kotoko, as well as Shell Oil Company – stating that Hearts and Kotoko faced no ban, even after the May 9 disaster. Shell was also not banned from operating after the June 6 catastrophe.

Then came the warning;

“Don’t try me. This should be your first and last. Don’t try me. You can try this on Stonebwoy but not me.”

He also had words for some entertainment pundits too, with Hitz FM’s Prince Tsegah getting special mention.

“Look at Prince Tsegah, see his forehead. He doesn’t have a better life. He is suffering.”