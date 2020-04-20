39 minutes ago

The Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana, VCTU-G have commended the government of Ghana for effectively managing the COVID-19 pandemic to the admiration of all.

The group held a virtual meeting to deliberate on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on academic work at the Technical Universities (TUs) across the country and to plan for the future.

The meeting did not only rule out the impact of the pandemic on the economic, social and academic lives of the citizenry but noted the contributions of stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic particularly the government.

Professor John Frank Eshun, the Chairman of VCTU-G in a statement signed and copied the Ghana News Agency said, "We say Ayekoo in particular to the public, groups and the government of Ghana, led by the President, for providing the needed leadership to contain the spread of COVID- 19, including social mitigation action plans for the citizenry."

The statement also praised all health workers for putting their lives on the line every day to help fight the pandemic, adding, "Your patriotic sacrifices would be in the hearts of all Ghanaians forever."

The Vice-Chancellors acknowledged the various stakeholders who have contributed in diverse ways to help fight the pandemic.

"VCTU-G wishes to assure the Government, parents, students and the general public that all Technical Universities have deployed virtual learning platforms, respectively, and academic work will continue online until conditions return to normal."

The statement prayed for an early end to the pandemic to enable life return to normal.

Ghana has so far recorded 1042 confirmed cases with 99 recovered and nine deaths, which were preempted by other health underlying conditions.

For that matter, Ghanaians are still encouraged to wear nose masks and other protective garments while promoting social distancing and other hygienic practices to curb the spread of the disease.