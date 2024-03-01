3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has hailed the strategic decision to bid for the hosting rights of the 13th African Games, lauding the subsequent development of new sports facilities.

In an official inauguration ceremony, the Vice President unveiled the newly completed University of Ghana Stadium on Friday, setting the stage for the upcoming 13th African Games scheduled to commence on March 3 in Accra.

The state-of-the-art stadium, boasting an impressive 11,000-seat capacity, has been meticulously prepared to host a diverse range of sporting events during the prestigious African Games, Accra 2023.

The unveiling ceremony was marked by a vibrant celebration, underscoring the significance of the forthcoming continental sports extravaganza.

Addressing the attendees during the commissioning, Vice President Bawumia emphasized the historical significance of the African Games, highlighting its embodiment of the spirit of Africa and Pan-Africanism.

He paid tribute to Ghana's founding leader, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, for his pivotal role in establishing the Games.

The theme for this edition of the African Games, "Experience the African Dream," reflects the core values of unity, independence, political and economic cooperation, and historical and cultural awareness, as articulated by the Vice President.

Despite the challenges encountered during the construction of these facilities, Vice President Bawumia expressed confidence in the immediate and substantial returns that Ghana stands to gain from hosting the African Games.

“Construction of these facilities have not been easy, but we know that the returns would be immediate and substantial”

Over 13,000 athletes, sports technocrats, technicians, officials, and volunteers are expected to participate in the African Games, fostering a spirit of camaraderie, unity, and celebration of the continent's rich cultural diversity.

The conclusion of the games on Saturday, March 23, is poised to mark a significant chapter in the history of African sports.