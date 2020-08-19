3 hours ago

Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has asked the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to desist from throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.

This statement follows comments made by the Vice President of Ghana Bawumia during his presentation of the Akufo-Addo government’s infrastructure record on Tuesday.

Bawumia said the NPP’s infrastructure projects provide value for money, unlike that of the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

According to Bawumia, the Akufo-Addo government, has, apart from its pursuit of an inclusive infrastructure development for all, has also focused on delivering the best value for money for all of its projects.

Bawumia cited the constructing of four major interchanges; Tema, Pokuase, Tamale and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges which the NPP built at a cost of $289m whereas the Mahama administration built the Kwame Nkrumah interchange alone at a cost of $260m.

For the Pokuase interchange, which is 75% complete, Dr. Bawumia explained that the loan agreement for the project was signed in November 2016 for a three-tier interchange, but the Akufo-Addo government renegotiated for a four-tier interchange without any increase in cost.

Reacting to the Bawumia’s presentation in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) negotiated with the African Development Bank for the Construction of the Pokuase interchange which the NPP is taking credit for.

Inusah Fuseini refuted claims that the Mahama administration did not construct the Kwame Nkrumah interchange at a cost of $260m.

He explained that the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange was built at the cost of €74m and not $260m as being alleged by the NPP.

“How can a vice president peddle such falsehood. He should resign from the office of the vice president. The Kwame Nkrumah interchange was built at a cost of €74m, it is not even in dollars. He should bow his head in shame,” he added.