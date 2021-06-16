3 hours ago

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated medical consumables and equipment worth over GH¢1 million to health facilities in the North East Region.

Among the items are infant incubators, an anaesthesia machine, ECG monitors, an X-ray illuminator, an ultrasound scan system, needles, radiators, defibrillators, stethoscopes and surgical bags.

Last Monday’s donation is said to be the single largest consignment of medical consumables and equipment ever donated to health facilities in the region.

Presentation

The North East Regional Minister, Mr Zakaria Yidana, who presented the items to the Regional Health Directorate in Nalerigu on behalf of the Vice-President, said the gesture was to improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the region, where health facilities had been grappling with challenges with equipment and other relevant supplies over the years.

He said the provision of quality health care was the collective responsibility of all and entreated those who could support such effort to endeavour to do so.

Mr Yidana urged the health directorate to ensure that the items were put to good use to ensure that they served the intended purposes.

Commendation

The North East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Abdulai Abukari, received the items for onward distribution to the various health facilities and expressed gratitude to the Vice-President for “the big support”.

He pledged that the items would be put to very good use in order to provide the people quality healthcare services.

Source: graphic.com.gh