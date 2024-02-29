45 minutes ago

In anticipation of the forthcoming 13th African Games, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to commission the Legon Sports Stadium tomorrow, as announced by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) President, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare.

The ceremony will signify the official opening of the state-of-the-art sports facility and other sporting amenities within the University of Ghana.

Scheduled to commence at 10:00 GMT, the inauguration will witness the presence of Vice President Bawumia, accompanied by the honorable Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif. Dr. Ofosu Asare expressed his enthusiasm regarding the Vice President's involvement, emphasizing the significance of such high-level support for the sports sector.

The Legon Sports Stadium, along with adjacent facilities, will play a pivotal role in hosting various sporting disciplines during the 13th African Games.

Football, rugby, athletics, and squash are among the sports set to be showcased at the University of Ghana's sports facilities.

"We have completed all the facilities the constructors have handed over to us, so he is going to commission the Legon facility.

Legon is the hub of the games; that is where the Games Village is, where the athletes will stay, and where athletics will also take place," Dr. Ofosu Asare highlighted.

He further emphasized the significance of Legon in hosting the games, particularly in athletics, which forms a major part of the competition.

Dr. Ofosu Asare expressed pleasure in having Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia attend the event, underscoring that the efforts are for all Ghanaians, as the nation prepares to host Africa and raise Ghana's flag high during the African Games.