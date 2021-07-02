1 hour ago

The Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul has said the Military has identified victims of the military molestation of civilians in Wa and will take care of them.

He rendered apology to the victims and the entire people of Wa for the incident which he described as very unfortunate.

Dominic Nitiwul made the comment in Parliament today, July 2.

He expressed no objection to the decision by Parliament to investigate the incident.

The Minister said the country is building a democracy of which the military is an integral part.

He therefore urged the public especially Members of Parliament(MPs) to be measured in their utterances on issues such as the Wa incident.

Prior to the assurance given by the Defence Minister, the Minority in Parliament had demanded a Parliamentary inquiry into the military molestation of civilians at Wa in the Upper West region.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu made the demand whilst commenting on the incident.

He said military-civil relation is currently at its lowest level in the country and added that the military has no moral right to undermine the peace of the country.

Commenting on the statement made by Haruna Iddrisu, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described the statement made by the Minority Leader on the Wa incident as a matter of urgent public importance.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu who presided over proceedings in Parliament directed the Committee on Defence and Interior of Parliament to investigate the Wa incident and report to the House within one month.