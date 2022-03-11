48 minutes ago

Discover every week a selection of the 11 best African players playing in the main European football championships. This week, it was the Nigerian striker from Naples, Victor Osimhen, who distinguished himself with a brace during his team's victory over the lawn of Hellas Verona (1-2).

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Victor Osimhen (Nigeria - Napoli)

Victor Osimhen allowed Napoli to revive, a week after the defeat against AC Milan, a direct competitor for the title. Author of a double, the Nigerian put the Partenopei away on the lawn of Hellas Verona (1-2). After opening the scoring with an authoritative header from a cross from Matteo Politano (14th), the Super Eagle nearly doubled the lead on a back pass from Giovanni Di Lorenzo (71st).

The eighth and ninth goals of the season in the league for whoever will return to the Super Eagles this month after missing AFCON for Covid. "After the defeat against Milan, everyone was boiling. We had great determination," said DAZN the striker, who remained on the pitch despite pain in his right shoulder. The former Lille still believes in the scudetto: "We must continue to win without looking at the results of other teams. We can do it."

The 11 African type of the week (4/4/2)

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Senegal - Chelsea)

Right side: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco - PSG)

Central defender: Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal - Olympiakos)

Central defender: Alexander Djiku (Ghana - Strasbourg)

Left side: Yasser Larouci (Algeria - Troyes)

Right attacking midfielder: Amine Harit (Morocco - Marseille)

Defensive midfielder: Thomas Partey (Ghana - Arsenal)

Midfielder: Adem Zorgane (Algeria - Charleroi)

Left attacking midfielder: Saïd Benrahma (Algeria - West Ham)

Attacker: Sébastien Haller (Ivory Coast - Ajax Amsterdam)

Attacker: Victor Osimhen (Nigeria - Napoli)

Edouard Mendy and Chelsea put an end to Newcastle's fine series (1-0). In his goal, the Senegalese goalkeeper kept good guard, succeeding in the two parades (in front of Miguel Almiron shortly before half-time, then against Fabian Schär at the end of the match) necessary to keep his clean sheet for the ten- seventh time of the season, the eleventh just for the championship (in 24 games played).Admittedly, Achraf Hakimi did not float in the Champions League, suffering a terrible elimination on the lawn of Real Madrid, but the Moroccan international had the merit of recovering well on Sunday in the league against Bordeaux (3-0). Little embarrassed in his lane, the Lion of the Atlas multiplied the climbs, until he managed a caviar for Neymar on the goal of the break.Pape Abou Cissé managed an XXL performance against Aris Salonika, during the first day of the play-offs of the Greek championship. Intractable in his area, the former AS Pikine also and above all reigned in that of his opponents. It was he who opened the scoring before the break with a header from a corner, and it was again he who obtained the winning penalty, converted by the Moroccan El Arabi.If Strasbourg did not leave the slightest chance to Monaco, the Alsatians owe it in large part to Alexander Djiku. Imperial, the Franco-Ghanaian won most of his duels while being decisive offensively, with this victorious bicycle. Enough to build up confidence before playing the 2022 World Cup play-offs with the Black Stars of Ghana, who will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria.First attempt, master stroke! Established for the first time this season, Yasser Larouci did more than seize his chance. The young Algerian has multiplied, offering many solutions in his left lane. A flurry of effort rewarded with a successful cross on the opener for Ugbo. A native of El Oued in the Sahara, this 21-year-old player trained in Liverpool for four years before joining ESTAC.We thought he was out of Jorge Sampaoli's plans, but Amine Harit was successfully revived on Sunday in Brest. Preferred to the Turkish Cengiz Ünder on the right side, the player on loan from Schalke 04 has multiplied the good orientations. Involved in the opener, the Moroccan then distinguished himself with his decisive corner for Milik, before raising his record by one goal. Blacklisted by the Morocco coach, the former Nantes player is back in the spotlight in Marseille.Thomas Partey sent Arsenal into orbit by springing from a Martinelli corner to open the scoring with an angry header. The one who was named player of the month for February then managed a 5-star game in the midfield, with 4 successful tackles and 6 recovered balls, match record. Ghana will count on him for their double confrontation against Nigeria, at the end of the month in the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup.Led by two goals in Mechelen, Charleroi managed to bring back a point. A return to the score partly due to the good performance of Adem Zorgane. Present in the battle of the middle, the Algerian international was decisive by centering for Andreou on the reduction of the gap. The fifth assist of the season for the player from the Paradou Academy, like Ramy Bensebaini, Youcef Atal and other Hicham Boudaoui.Not at best in recent weeks, Saïd Benrahma raised his head nicely when he received Aston Villa. Established, the native of Aïn Temouchent showed good availability on his left flank and tipped the game on the side of the Hammers by managing two assists. A well-chosen moment as Djamel Belmadi's list approaches for the 2022 World Cup play-offs which will pit the Fennecs against Cameroon.Championship or Champions League, Sébastien Haller continues to shine week after week. The striker scored his nineteenth Eredivisie goal of the season on Friday, the second for Ajax Amsterdam on the lawn of Cambuur (3-2). Also a passer during this hung meeting, the Ivorian international has 32 goals in 33 games in all competitions with the Dutch club this season.Victor Osimhen allowed Napoli to revive, a week after the defeat against AC Milan, a direct competitor for the title. Author of a double, the Nigerian put the Partenopei away on the lawn of Hellas Verona (1-2). After opening the scoring with an authoritative header from a cross from Politano (14th), the Super Eagle nearly doubled the lead on a back pass from Di Lorenzo (71st).

Credit: TV5MondeAfrrique