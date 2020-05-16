1 hour ago

Earlier this month, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) suspended its former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs for his “consistent anti-party conduct.”

This decision was followed by the boycott of Peace FM’s morning show (Kokrokoo) where the NDC alleged that the producers of the show refused to drop Allotey Jacobs whose comments were against the party’s principles.

Speaking to the issue, former High Commissioner of Ghana to the United Kingdom, H.E. Victor Smith, announced his support to the decision taken by the party by stating that it was a step in the right direction as Mr. Allotey Jacob’s anti-party actions had been going on for too long.

In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’show, he disclosed: “I support Allotey Jacob’s suspension because he has been doing that for too long. He was always speaking pro-NPP yet he was sitting in NDC. It wasn’t going down well with members of the NDC, so many people lamented.”

Victor Smith stated, however, that Allotey Jacob’s suspension does not mean he has been sacked from the party.

He explained: “We suspended him so that he can go before the disciplinary committee and make his case. If the disciplinary committee, of which some of them are not direct functional executives, come and listen to the merit of the case and they feel he was wrongfully suspended, he will be reinstated otherwise they will tell him what they want to tell him”.

Allotey Jacobs has however decided to stop attending political discussions on the radio, including Peace FM after he was suspended from the party. He noted that he will be available for interviews on radio and television but not in panel discussions.