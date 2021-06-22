1 hour ago

Earlier, fashion used to be something that found expression on the racks at a mall or an elite boutique. Now, many people buy most of their clothes online. The fashion industry has had to evolve in different ways to compensate for these changes, and here, glamour model Victoria Lee Robinson walks us through these changes.

Firstly, people now want to connect with their favorite fashion brands much more than they did in the past. They follow these companies on social media and make their own posts about the clothing. Brands need to engage with potential buyers to show them their new styles and designs and engage in pop culture to remain relevant. “Maintaining the image of a brand through digital campaigns is no easy task,” said Victoria Lee Robinson. “I manage my own official Instagram handle, and it’s a challenge on its own.”

In addition, fashion designers and brands are able to monitor interest in their new designs in real-time by leveraging social media. This allows them to modify their offerings suited to the customers’ needs. However, sometimes it can also be demoralizing. “You could spend hundreds of hours designing a fashion line, but it could get canceled just like that if it doesn’t get enough attention online. It must be scary,” commented Victoria Lee Robinson.

Lastly, since most people are buying their clothing online, brands need to properly convey the quality and sizes of their apparel. No one wants to buy an expensive dress online only to find issues with quality or fitting and then go over the tedious process of a return or refund. “It’s important to adapt to changes and accurately represent your brand in the digital world, else you might find yourself sinking,” said Robinson.

Victoria Lee Robinson is a model who loves posting on her Instagram. She currently has over 350k followers and intends to grow this number in the future. She is represented by Ford Modeling Agency.

Keeping up with the fashion industry can be difficult. However, with lots of research into social media, it’s more than possible to build a new fashion brand and stand out.

Source: peacefmonline.com