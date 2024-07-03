2 hours ago

Victory Club Warriors FC clinched third place in Zone One after a thrilling penalty shootout against Techiman Liberty FC in the Access Bank Division One League Zone One playoff at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The match was a hard-fought battle, with both teams deadlocked after regulation and extra time, demonstrating their unwillingness to concede defeat easily.

The intensity of the game culminated in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, where the fortunes of both teams swung with each decisive kick.

Victory Club Warriors initially stumbled, missing their first two penalties.

However, they quickly regained their composure, taking control of the shootout and ultimately triumphing with a 4-2 victory.

The crowd erupted in celebration as Victory Club Warriors' fans reveled in their team's hard-earned win, marking a triumphant end to a challenging and competitive season.

In recognition of their achievement, the players and officials of Victory Club Warriors were awarded bronze medals by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for finishing third in Zone One of the Access Bank Division One League.