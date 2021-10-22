49 minutes ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Dr. Randy Abbey says Accra Hearts of Oak can secure a win against Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club in their second leg of the CAF Champions League.

The phobians have departed Ghana for Morocco where they will face the Moroccans on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak defeated WAC by a slender 1-0 when the two sides clash in the first leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game which the phobians dominated but could not convert their chances.

Isaac Mensah was the hero as he diverted a cross from Salifu Ibrahim from the left flank into the net in the 41st minute of the game.

“If I look at the quality of Hearts of Oak play, I mean once they improve on the finishing, victory is possible in Morocco,” Dr Abbey said.

Meanwhile, Dr Randy Abbey is the leader of delegation for Hearts of Oak for the game in Casablanca.

The game will be played on Sunday 24th October at the Stade V Mohammed at 19:00GMT.

Hearts of Oak left Ghana with a total number of 24-man squad.

The winner of both legs will progress to the group phase whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.