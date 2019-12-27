38 minutes ago

The Flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says the NDC will win the 2020 general election.

Mr Mahama said Ghanaians have seen both the NDC and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power and believes that comparing the two parties, Ghanaians will prefer the NDC come 2020.

Speaking at Bole-based Nkilgi FM on Boxing Day (26-December-2019), Mr Mahama said the NDC has started its preparatory work towards the election.

Mr Mahama every year goes back to his hometown of Bole for the Christmas festivities and this year was no exception.

"I am happy to be back home. This is all it all started. I started as a young MP and climbed up the ladder as Deputy Minister, Minister and eventually Vice- President and President. Bole is not only my home but Bole is the ladder that made me climbed up the political ladder. So, I always come back home to renew my energy, to greet my people so if you see me here it is what I do every year. I come and I interact with my party executives, we prepare some food, we feed children. I came back home with that purpose,” Mr Mahama stated.

“Next year is an election year and as everyone knows I'm running as flagbearer of the NDC and we have started doing our preparatory work and I'm sure that by the grace of God victory will be ours. Next year…one year from now, we will probably be preparing to handle the transition,” he added.

The former president further stated that: “They say that things happen for a purpose. Everything that happens is necessary because whatever happens to you whether it is an adversity or it is a fortune moves you to the next level and you learn experience from it…and, so, I believe whatever happened this four years, it is God that made it happen so that we can see the difference between governance of the two parties…people have witnessed the NDC and the NPP and they themselves can draw a conclusion".