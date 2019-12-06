2 hours ago

A 26-year-old single mum has married a RUG in Manchester.

Bekki Cocks declared ‘I Rug You’ in front of specially invited guests as she married the 'rug of her life' in an intimate special service, organised by laundry and carpet cleaning brand, Dr Beckmann.

The happy couple tied the knot during a special service, hosted by a celebrant at the Independent Fitters carpet store, close to Bekki’s home in Stockport.

During the intimate hour-long service Bekki, who was dressed in a traditional all-white wedding dress for the occasion, promised to love, honour and care for Mat ‘till death us do part’.

Bekki said: "I bought Mat about a year ago and I’ve been banging on about how much I love him to anyone who will listen ever since.

"It became a bit of a thing with my friends who used to joke ‘if you love Mat so much why don’t you marry him?’.

"I spend so much time looking after him – cleaning him and vacuuming him a couple of times every day and making sure he always looks his very best – I couldn’t imagine being without him now."

Bekki uses a stain remover to clear up any mess her two young children may have left on ‘Mat’ during the day.

And in the evening, Bekki gives Mat one final clean to ensure he enjoys a crumb-free night.

Bekki said: "I am a little obsessed with Mat. When the kids are in bed, I’ll often just lie down with him and tell him my most private thoughts. I’m a single mum, so he’s become a confidant and I always seem to be able to think things through properly when we’ve been together.

"So, a few months ago when one of my friends said I should marry him, I said ‘I will then’. It started as a bit of fun but I soon started looking into a service and eventually it became something I was determined to go through with.

"I couldn’t be happier - I’m really looking forward to spending Christmas with Mat.

