1 hour ago

Musician-turned-politician Kwame A-Plus has just shut down divorce rumours as he shares a romantic moment with his wife, Akosua Vee.

A-Plus and Akosua Vee tied the knot in September 2017 in a glamorous ceremony in Accra.

But a few months ago, they two were reportedly separated due to some unreconcilable marital issues.

Last month, the “Aben Be Bom” hitmaker who is a staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party described the rumours as ‘foolishness’ on live radio.

And to permanently bury the rumours, he took to his Instagram page to share some romantic moment with his wife.

