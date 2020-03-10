2 hours ago

Musician and Political Activist A-Plus born Kwame Asare Obeng has threatened to kill himself.

The “Letter To Parliament” hit maker has bared his heart out in an exclusive four minutes forty seconds speech during his birthday party at his residence in Accra on Friday March 6, 2020.

He has sent a strong message to his detractors and anybody who wants kill him to forget about it because nobody can kill him and that he will kill himself if he wants to die.

“I don’t die and I will never die. I will vanish! People keep telling me to be careful but hey! Don’t worry the day I am upset and fedup, I will kill myself”.

According to A-Plus who is the brain behind a pressure group The People’s Project(TPP), said he has gone through a lot to get to where he has gotten in life so he will not allow anybody to intimate him. Adding that he will do whatever it takes to make sure the rights things are done in Ghana and also for politicians to be accountable the people.

Watch the full video below:

Source: Peace News