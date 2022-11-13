2 hours ago

Forgotten Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored once again for his Portuguese topflight side Rio Ave in their win against Arouca on Saturday.

It was a tale of two Ghanaian strikers and two penalty kicks with Abdul Aziz Yakubu scoring his own while Emmanuel Boateng missed his kick.

There was nothing to separate both teams as the first half was an entertaining contest between the two teams.

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu who has been overlooked by Ghana converted from the spot in the 59th minute of the game to give the visitors the lead.

Four minutes after taking the lead, the home side also had a penalty of theirown but Ghanaians striker Emmanuel Boateng missed as the goalkeeper saved the ball.

The visitors held on as they won the game by 1-0 but are only level on points with Arouca and lie a place below them on the league log in 9th.

The Ghanaian striker, 24, has six goals and three assists in 12 matches in Portugal's top division.

VIDEO BELOW: