1 hour ago

Black Stars forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored for Sporting CP B on Saturday in their 3-2 defeat against Oliveira Hospital.

His goal was not enough as his side ended up on the losing side despite the former Dreams FC starlet opening the scores.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku cut in from the right side and unleashed a belter into the bottom right corner for the opener.

He has featured for the B team on three occasions this season.

The former Steadfast FC forward joined the Portuguese side in April and signed a five-year deal

Issahaku made his debut coming on in the 80th minute for Francisco Trincão in Sporting CP's 3–0 victory over Rio Ave.

VIDEO BELOW: