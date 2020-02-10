56 minutes ago

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has rained curses on those associating him with the famous missing excavators saga.

According to him, there is a list of names of personalities circulation on social media which suggests that the alleged 500 missing excavators were distributed among the named personalities including him.

He said the list maliciously indicated that he received five of the excavators.

But, Abronye DC, rubbishing the claims, said he had never received any excavator from anyone and does not own or have any excavator.

“I deem it important to note that, since the NPP assumed power in 2017, I have not been awarded any road contract nor a mining concession or whatsoever and for that matter, I do not even find any importance of needing an excavator,” he said.

He entreated the general public to disregard any such story which suggests that he received an excavator.

He described the report as a fallacy, fictitious and an attempt by some unscrupulous people to dent his hard won reputation.

To depict the pain caused him, the controversial chairman called on the gods to strike those behind the story down as he knows nothing about the matter.

“Those peddling these unsubstantiated lies against me, may the gods of thunder strike them down if they do not stop and on the other hand if I am in any way connected to the missing excavator saga, may same god’s strike me down,” he cursed.

Watch video of how Abronye cursed people he believes are peddling falsehood:

Source: adomonline