One of the accused persons standing trial in the famous galamsey queen En Huang, aka Aisha Huang galamsey case passed out at the court premises on Wednesday morning when they made an appearance before an Accra Circuit Court.

Aisha Huang and her other accomplices have been denied bail by the court.

The galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, was remanded on September 2 when they appeared before the Accra Circuit Court last Friday.

This follows the inability of the galamsey queen to answer charges preferred against her due to the absence of a Chinese interpreter during her first appearance in court.

When the case was called last Monday, Aisha was not in court, but the three others were present.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded into custody to reappear on September 14, 2022.

Aisha Huang also known as En Huang is currently facing two fresh charges. She is being held on the charges of sale and purchase of minerals in Accra without license and engaging in illegal mining without license.

She is currently facing criminal charges, along with three others, at an Accra Circuit Court.

The other accused persons, all Chinese, are Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu.

In 2018, the Chinese illegal mining ‘queen’ faced three counts of undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703); providing mining support services without valid registration from the Minerals Commission, contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and illegal employment of foreigners, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

However, she was deported in December 2018, after state prosecutors had filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the trial.

