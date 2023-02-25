1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has released a song in memory of departed Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam.

The tribute song has been christened 'Ride On' where the celebrated musician eulogized the slain footballer who many have talked about his good deeds since his passing.

Akwaboah in the song posits that Atsu may be dead but he will forever live in the hearts of many people that loved him.

“Ride on, Ride on, brother to heaven where you belong. Ride on, ride on, brother you’re forever in our hearts,” Akwaboah said.

Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey on Saturday 18th February 2023 after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

His mortal remains were conveyed to Ghana on Sunday evening via Turkish airline with arrangements being made for interment and the funeral.

Atsu was capped 65 times by Ghana scoring 10 goals.

VIDEO: