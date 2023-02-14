1 hour ago

Veteran English-born Irishman, Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars of Ghana by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Chris Hughton in an interview with the coachesvoice.com, revealed how he set up his Brighton side in 2018 to beat Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

He takes over from stop-gap coach Otto Addo who was handed the Ghana job in March 2022 and helped the country reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup before leaving his role in December after the Mundial.

Chris Hughton from March 2022 was the technical advisor of the Black Stars during the two-legged World Cup play-off game against Nigeria and at the World Cup.

The experienced trainer has in the past coached Newcastle United, Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Birmingham, Brighton, Nottingham Forest.

It was in August 2018 when Brighton & Hove Albion, then managed by Chris Hughton, hosted Manchester United and José Mourinho in the Premier League. United, who were hoping to again challenge for the title, had won their opening league fixture of 2018/19 on the same weekend that Brighton had already lost.

A victory over United, however, had contributed to them preserving their Premier League status the previous May, and Brighton made an impressively fast start by scoring twice in three first-half minutes. Romelu Lukaku responded for United, before the hosts again restored their two-goal lead. Speaking exclusively to The Coaches’ Voice, Hughton revisits the approach that brought them such success, and eventually a significant 3-2 victory.

VIDEO: