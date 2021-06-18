2 hours ago

Former Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has sent his good bye message to his former club about the good times he spent at the club and says he will miss everyone.

He thanked the coaches, cooks, backroom staff, the fans and everyone at Swansea and says that its not easy to leave and promises to be back maybe in a different capacity.

The Ghana captain posted a video on his social media page to say his heartfelt good bye to his former club.

Andre Dede Ayew will leave Welsh side Swansea City at the end of the month when his contract with the championship side expires.

The Ghana captain who is on his second stint with the Welsh side completed the season as the top scorer of the club with 17 goals but was unable to help his side gain promotion as they fell to Brentford in the championship play off finals.

As Swansea's highest earner, their inability to gain promotion meant that, Ayew and the Welsh club had to end their relationship.

The 31-year-old scored 35 goals in 106 appearances since rejoining Swansea from West Ham for an initial £18m in January 2018.

Ayew originally joined Swansea on a free transfer from Marseille back in 2015 scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances in the Premier League, before joining West Ham for £20.5m a season later.

He returned 18 months later in what remains a club-record deal but could not save Swansea from Premier League relegation.

Ayew spent the following season on loan at Fenerbahce, but came back to Swansea in 2019 and has ended the last two campaigns as boss Steve Cooper's leading scorer.

His final appearance for the club came in last Saturday's play-off final defeat by Brentford at Wembley.

There was a belief Ayew would be handed a new deal had Swansea won that game, but a 2-0 reverse spelt the end of his time at the Liberty Stadium.

VIDEO BELOW:



?s=20