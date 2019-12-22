2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was once again the star of the show as he scored the only goal for Swansea City in their one nil victory over struggling Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday.

It was a balanced game in the first half with both sides getting numerous chances to open the scores but strangely it ended barren going into the break.

The win sends Swansea who were sliding very fast down the table back into the Championship play-off positions.

Swansea dominated for most spells in the second half with chances falling to Ayew, Bersant Celina, Georgre Byers but they were all wasted.

With eight minutes left on the clock Ayew did his magic again as he chested in from Jay Fulton's deflected cross to score a fourth goal in his past three outings.

A second successive victory lifts Swansea up to sixth place in the Championship table, while Luton stay 21st, albeit now only one point clear of the relegation zone.

This was a 10th defeat for the Hatters from 13 league fixtures.

Despite that wretched recent record, however, they started positively against their higher-placed opponents on this occasion.

VIDEO BELOW: