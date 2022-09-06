1 hour ago

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan was mobbed over the weekend when he featured in an African All Stars XI against Eswatini XI.

The former Sunderland striker scored in the said friendly game that took place in South Africa.

After the match, scores of people thronged onto the pitch to catch a glimpse of Asamoah Gyan.

"With love from Eswatini, to my African brothers and sisters, thanks for the unconditional love, it’s always an honor to be part of you and to inspire," Asamoah Gyan posted on Twitter.

The 36-year old striker recently revealed his intention to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has started training as he looks to bounce back.

Gyan is Ghana's all time top scorer having scored 51 goals in 107 matches.

VIDEO BELOW: