2 hours ago

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has been spotted training at the Legon Ajax Park as he bids to regain his fitness in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Veteran former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has dropped a bombshell claiming that he wants to join Ghana's plane to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a player.

According to Gyan, he has set up a fitness regime with a trainer and will be fit in time for the World Cup which happens in less than 100 days in Qatar.

The 36-year-old striker has been without a club since leaving Legon Cities at the start of the 2021 season after an injury-ravaged stint with the Ghana Premier League side.

Asamoah Gyan also lasts played for the Black Stars at the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Ghana returns to the World Cup after missing out on Russia in 2018 and will take on Portugal in their first game in Group H.

The Black Stars, have also been paired with South Korea as well as the Uruguayans. VIDEO BELOW: