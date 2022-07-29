2 hours ago

Father of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says that he is proud of his son in a rarely seen video that has been sighted on social media.

Baffour Gyan Mensah says he always takes pride in being the father of Ghana's all-time top scorer.

The legendary Asamoah Gyan is revered the world over for his exploits at the World Cup and also at the African Cup of Nations.

He holds the enviable record of being the highest-scoring African at the FIFA World Cup with six goals at three tournaments.

"Anytime people find out I am Asamoah Gyan's father then the crowd starts to follow me as if Asamoah Gyan is present," he said.

"So I feel proud whenever I see him," he added.

The 36-year-old has had a storied career spanning more than a decade having played for clubs such as Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain among others.

He has scored 51 goals for Ghana in 109 appearances.

VIDEO BELOW: