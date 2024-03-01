3 hours ago

Steaua Bucuresti midfielder Baba Alhassan recently sat down for an in-depth interview with Sienu TV, offering viewers a glimpse into his career and life outside of football.

During the engaging 33-minute conversation, the Ghanaian player discussed various aspects of his experiences, both on and off the pitch, as he continues to excel in Romania.

Alhassan, at the age of 24, has emerged as a key figure for Steaua Bucuresti this season, featuring prominently in 27 games so far.

His influence on the team is palpable, with two goals and three assists to his name, highlighting his valuable contributions to the squad.

VIDEO BELOW: