Ghanaian striker Benjamin Bernard Boateng netted for his Egyptian Premier League side Smouha SC in their 2-1 defeat to Aswan SC at home.

The home side lost to the newly-promoted side in their own backyard but there was good news for the former Elmina Sharks striker who grabbed his first goal of the season in their match-day six clash at the Alexandria Stadium.

Boateng scored the opening goal of the game for his side in the 7th minute of the game after some great moves.

Mohamed Hamdi Zaki pulled parity for the away side Aswan SC in the 15th minute after an assist from Mohamed Nagy to make it 1-1.

Barely seven minutes to end the first half, the away side took the lead for the first time in the game with Hamdi Zaaki the goal scorer hand his side all three points.

Smouha finished the game with ten men as Douko Dodo was sent off after receiving a second yellow in the 90th minute.

The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan from Al Ittihad Alexandria and has scored once in four appearances.

In his debut season playing with his parent club in the Egyptian Premier League, the former Elmina Sharks FC player scored 6 goals in 29 games.

