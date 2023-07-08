1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Benjamin Tetteh showcased his talent by scoring a goal for Hull City in their thrilling preseason friendly against Galatasaray.

The English Championship club secured a 4-3 away victory in the encounter, with Tetteh playing a key role in the team's success.

Galatasaray dominated the first half, scoring three goals within a seven-minute period. Turkish player Emin Bayram opened the scoring for Galatasaray in the 28th minute after a well-executed pass.

Two minutes later, midfielder Berkan Kutlu extended the lead, followed by Kaan Ayhan's goal in the 35th minute. However, just before halftime, Benjamin Tetteh pulled one back for Hull City, reducing the deficit to 3-1.

The second half saw an improved performance from Hull City, leading to a remarkable comeback. In the closing minutes of the game, the English side scored three quick goals to secure the victory.

Irish and English internationals Cyrus Christie and Regan Slater found the net in the 83rd and 85th minutes, respectively, to level the scores.

Finally, Oscar Estupinan sealed the win for Hull City with a goal in the 86th minute.

Benjamin Tetteh's first season at Hull City was marred by injuries, but his performance in this preseason friendly demonstrates his potential and desire to make an impact in the upcoming season.

The Ghanaian forward will be hoping to stay fit and prove his worth as he aims to contribute significantly to the team's success in the upcoming campaign.