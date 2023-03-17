1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician Black Sheriff has paid tribute to slain former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam at a recent concert he performed at in Abu Dhabi.

The 'Kwaku the traveler' hit maker was among a host of musicians who performed at the concert on Saturday, 11th March at the Etihad Park, Yas Island.

Black Sherif performed ‘Songs of Freedom’ by Bob Marley and the Wailers and dedicated his performance to the slain footballer.

There were photos of the departed footballer on the LED screen behind him as he sung with tributes pouring out for the late footballer.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him on Saturday, February 18.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

Atsu's body was flown into Ghana on the evening of Sunday 19th February and was received by a government delegation which was led by the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Bawumia and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his family members.

Christian Atsu will be laid to rest on 17th March 2023 before a funeral will be held at the Forecourt of the State house in Accra.