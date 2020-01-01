1 hour ago

Black Stars striker Emmanuel Boateng displayed that he is not only adept at kicking the leather filled with air but he can also do it with the microphone too.

The Delian Yifang striker who recently got married last Saturday went for a thanksgiving service at the Gentiles Revival Ministry International where he led about more than 2 minutes of worship.

Boateng cladded in an all white apparel together with his beautiful wife, family members and friends all stood in front of the church while the striking was striking the chords with some praises to God for all he has done for him.

It has been a good year for the former Levante striker who made a money spinning move worth about €11m, which was the the second highest transfer in Levante’s history

VIDEO BELOW: